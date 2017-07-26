Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Switch has saved Nintendo from going into the red.

The Kyoto, Japan-based company sold 1.97 million units of its new gaming console in the last quarter, which helped to boost its revenue to 154.1 billion yen ( $1.39 billion), Nintendo said in its earnings release today.

It's good news for Nintendo, which was losing money same time last year. Since it released the Switch on 3 March, 4.7 million consoles have been sold. That's around a third of the 13.5 million Wii U consoles Nintendo sold in 5 years.

Mario, as usual, was a big part of Nintendo's success, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, released in April, selling 3.54 million units around the world. ARMS, which launched just last month, has racked up 1.18 million in global sales, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues to sell, moving 1.16 million units between April and June.

