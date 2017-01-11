Live in NYC? You can (maybe) preorder a Nintendo Switch if you line up Friday morning

Enlarge Image Photo by Nintendo

Want Nintendo's crazy new transforming handheld game console before anybody else? Here's one possible way: leave your house this instant and line up outside the Nintendo World Store in New York City. That's because starting this Friday, January 13 at 9:00a.m. ET, the company will offer "a limited quantity of pre-orders" for the new Nintendo Switch, according to its Twitter feed.

The timing is no coincidence: Nintendo's set to reveal the Switch in all its glory in a live video webcast on Thursday at 8p.m. PT / 11p.m. ET, followed by another presentation Friday morning at 6:30a.m. PT / 9:30a.m. to show off the system's lineup of games. (We'll have those video streams for you right here at CNET on those days.)

It's also the beginning of Nintendo's North American Switch tour, stopping at six major cities to give the public a first-come, first-serve chance to try the system for themselves on specific weekends ahead of the official launch in March.

As for the Friday morning preorder opportunity, it sounds like it's Nintendo's latest chance to drum up publicity for its toys being hard to find. It's a strategy that worked brilliantly with the original Nintendo Wii and appears to be doing quite well for the $60 mini-NES Classic Edition too -- at the cost of leaving some of the company's fans a bit disappointed.

While you decide whether to line up, you might want to take a look at some of the recent leaks surrounding the Nintendo Switch, such as these alleged accessories for the console, and a possible starting price of $300 or $250 depending on which retailer you ask. (Meanwhile, this post details everything we know for sure.)

If we hear of any other opportunities to preorder the Switch early, we'll update this post.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about other possible preorder locations.