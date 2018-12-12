Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play three more classic games starting Wednesday. They can also get a fresh spin on an existing pair.
The company added Adventures of Lolo, Ninja Gaiden and Wario's Woods to its selection of classic NES games in the paid service, as well as surprise SP versions of Dr. Mario and Metroid, Nintendo Life reported.
Dr. Mario SP starts you off at level 20 at Hi speed, allowing you to see a "rare scene," while Metroid SP puts you right into the battle with archnemesis/space dragon Ridley near the end of the game and gives you all of hero Samus Aran's upgrades.
Dr. Mario and Samus are longtime Smash Bros. fighters, and Ridley was added as an unlockable fighter in Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Nintendo previously added SP versions of The Legend of Zelda and Gradius to the service.
