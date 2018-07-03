CNET también está disponible en español.

Nintendo Switch Online's 90-day free trial coming as Splatoon 2 returns to Japan

The new Nintendo bundle includes the free trial, which kicks in as soon as the online service starts in September.

Splatoon's iconic neon pink and green controllers will reportedly return to Japan.

Splatoon 2 is returning to Japan this month.

The Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch console bundle is coming back to Japan on July 21, along with a free 90-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online, NintendoLife reported Tuesday. The bundle will reportedly include the iconic neon pink and green controllers and a copy of the game, with the free trial starting in September once Nintendo Switch Online kicks off.

The company released Splatoon 2 on the same date last year. The Splatoon series has been Nintendo's venture into competitive shooters.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

