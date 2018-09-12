Nintendo Switch Online finally brings classic games to fans on Sept. 18

Nintendo

The wait for Nintendo Switch Online ends on Sept. 18.

The release date for the much-anticipated service was revealed on Wednesday, when Nintendo also said its delayed Direct will be streamed on Thursday at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET/11 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. Friday AEST).

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will get access to 20 free NES games -- including Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda and Mario Bros. -- which will have online play for the first time, cloud saves (which won't work with every game because of cheaters) and various other special offers.

"You can sign-up for a 7-day free trial from Nintendo #eShop at launch!" Nintendo tweeted.

Online play has been free on the Switch since it launched in March 2017, but it will be part of the paid service (meaning you'll need it to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in November). That applies to use of the voice chat-enabling Online app, available on iOS and Android, as well.

It'll cost $20 a year (around £15 or AU$30), with options to pay $3.99 per month, $7.99 for three months or $34.99 for a family group -- which allows the account holder to invite up to seven others to join that group.

"The broadcast will last approximately 35 minutes, and will feature information about upcoming Nintendo #3DS and #NintendoSwitch titles," the company tweeted.

More details about the service will be announced in the Nintendo Direct broadcast on Thursday, which was delayed last week after a powerful earthquake hit Hokkaido, Japan. The company revealed its limited-edition Pokemon Let's Go Switch bundles on Monday.