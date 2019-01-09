Nintendo Switch Online adds another NES Zelda game next week

Members of the Nintendo Switch Online service can jump into another classic Hyrule quest and battle monsters in a tank, starting next Wednesday
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and Blaster Master, which both originally hit the NES in 1988, will be added to the library of games available on Nintendo's $20-a-year subscription service, the company announced Tuesday.
That'll bring the total number of NES games on the service to 31 -- the library is updated each month -- and there are also fancy SP versions of games that add surprising twists to existing entries.
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link is a curious mix of the series' classic overhead view and side-scrolling platforming action -- it's also rock hard.
Blaster Master uses these two perspectives as well, with the platforming primarily taking place in a tank and switching to overhead for exploration.
However, prepare to be jealous -- Japanese subscribers are getting a third game. Joy Mech Fight is a 1993 fighting game never released outside Japan. Its main character, Sukapon, shows up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as an Assist Trophy, Nintendo Life noted.
