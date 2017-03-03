Haven't bought a Nintendo Switch? Don't worry, more are coming

Alfred Ng/CNET

The first person in line for Friday's midnight release of the Nintendo Switch had been there since February 3. YouTuber CaptainNintendoDude waited 28 days at the Nintendo Store in Manhattan and counted down as the clock struck midnight like it was New Year's Eve for Nintendo's newest console.

That was an extreme measure he was willing to take in order to guarantee a Nintendo Switch. But you won't have to work nearly that hard to buy yours, company executives said Friday.

All across the country, the hype had been building for the Switch -- with preorders quickly selling out at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and GameStop. This time around, Nintendo took precautions to make sure it wouldn't have a situation like the NES Classic on its hands.

NES Classic, a nostalgic remake, has been sold out for months thanks to heavy demand and supply shortages. The Nintendo Wii faced the same supply problems more than a year after its release. With Nintendo's track record and the sold-out preorders for the Switch, many people worried they would have to wait for the new console if they didn't get it at launch.

Not this time, Nintendo Vice President of Sales Doug Bowser said.

The company is upping its production and expects a steady flow of Switches heading to stores for several months, he said. If you missed out on a Switch during the launch date, Bowser said not to worry. There are more on the way.

For Friday's Switch launch, Nintendo shipped out 2 million units worldwide, anticipating the high demand. There's no exact number on how many more Switches Nintendo will be shipping out, but Bowser said people should be able to get their hands on the console thanks to constant production.

"They're going to be available through March, and we're also increasing production," Marc Franklin, Nintendo's public relations director said.

It's still too early call how many Nintendo Switches have been sold since it launched at midnight on Friday, Bowser said. But he expects fans to continue buying the console as Nintendo rolls out games like Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and ARMS.

"Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has been one of the most popular launch titles so far from Nintendo, and for good reason. GameSpot gave the title a perfect 10, calling it a "breathtaking masterpiece."

Nintendo decided to space out its heavy hitters, with the "Legend of Zelda" as its first haymaker for launch. Instead of huddling a pack of strong titles during the launch date, Nintendo is going for a steady pace of releases throughout the year. That means for launch, players will have to play Zelda and "1-2 Switch" while they wait for more games.

But for Nicole Perez, a mother of two, that's not an issue at all. She's excited for Super Mario Odyssey, but the 1-2 Switch has been her favorite so far. She had been playing it on Friday morning with her 9-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son at Nintendo's New York City event.

"I like doing the dance with my daughter, I also like the safe crack," Perez said. "I'm more old school, so I'm more into Mario, but I know my son loves Legend of Zelda."

