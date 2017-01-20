It's good to be a Nintendo fan in the company's home country of Japan. Customers who pre-order the Switch on the Japanese My Nintendo Store get to customize the controller colors included in their bundles. One catch: you need a Japanese Nintendo account to do this.

The Nintendo Switch is a risky gambit for gamers. It promises to bridge both console and mobile gameplay, made possible by the device's modular design. But the Switch is expensive and comes with only a handful of native games at launch. Besides which, companies are having a hard time making devices with mix-and-match parts work. Offering the ability for some customers to personalize the Switch's parts may be one way to drum up loyalty.

Customers in other parts of the world, like the US, are able to pre-order either an all-grey Switch bundle or a half-red-half-blue mix. While people ordering through the Japanese store are able to choose between up to four different colors (red, blue, gray, black) for both left and right Joy-Con controllers and straps.

Nintendo

By giving them option to pick colors, customers in Japan are able to create unique color combinations like all-red or all-blue that are not yet available elsewhere. It's not know whether this option will be available globally later on, but the potential of new colors being released seems pretty sweet.

Additional colors and accessories are sold separately on the Nintendo Store site. Be sure to check out CNET's hands-on with the Joy-Con controllers for all our thoughts.