Nintendo Switch is the fastest-selling console in US history

Nintendo.

The Nintendo Switch has sold 4.8 million units within the first 10 months of its release in the United States, making it the fastest-selling console in US history.

In 2007 Nintendo's previous generation of consoles, the Wii, sold 4 million units in the US during the same 10 month timeframe.

Last month, the gaming giant announced it had sold 10 million units worldwide.

Exclusive and critically acclaimed Switch titles, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, are likely to have contributed to the console's success in addition to its unique ability to be played on the go or at home.