Nintendo Switch is getting a triple dose of Bayonetta

Platinum Games

Hard-core gamers are going to be very happy with the next Nintendo Switch game.

PlatinumGames' Bayonetta was one of the best games of 2010, and its sequel, Bayonetta 2, was one of the best games of 2014. Both are being reissued on the Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2018, Nintendo announced last night during The Game Awards.

Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta will cost $59.99 together. Bayonetta 3, meanwhile, is still a complete mystery. The announcement teaser trailer shows no key details, not even a release date. But, it'll be a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

The news dropped alongside the release of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's second DLC pack.

Bayonetta 2 was one of the very best games on the Nintendo Wii U, and joins Mario Kart 8 and Pokken Tournament as Wii U-to-Switch ports. Bayonetta is most definitely not for little kids, but it joins a recent wave of harder-core Switch gaming releases including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Doom, and Rocket League.

Here's to hoping Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Maker, and Super Smash Bros. make the leap soon.