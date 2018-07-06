David Carnoy/CNET

A hacker got N64 and GameCube games to run on Nintendo's Switch and posted videos of the results

On Thursday, game modder @_Mizumi showed off the N64's Pokemon Snap, the GameCube's beloved Super Smash Bros. Melee and the Game Boy Advance's Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney running on the portable console, with mixed results.

Pokemon Snap seems to run smoothly in a silent clip. Smash Bros. has no sound and runs slowly. Phoenix Wright runs well but with no sound.

Super Smash Bros Melee running on the Switch! pic.twitter.com/SpNexBNZYx — Billy🔜CTcon (@_Mizumi) July 5, 2018

Ace Attorney on Switch! Phoenix Wright for Smash? pic.twitter.com/ezU9J5c5dK — Billy🔜CTcon (@_Mizumi) July 6, 2018

It's possible that Nintendo's Switch Online service, which goes live in September, will eventually offer some N64 and GameCube games because the company has confirmed that Switch won't be getting a Virtual Console.

In Japan, Nintendo has been gearing up for the launch by packing a 90-day free trial of the online service with a Switch bundle that will go on sale there later this month.

In May, a trademark application hinted that Nintendo is planning to release an N64 Classic following the success of its NES Classic and SNES Classic.

Last week, Nintendo shareholders gave the company's new president, Shuntaro Furukawa, a 96.5 percent approval rating.

