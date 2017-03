If you've already preordered your Nintendo Switch, here's a preview of what to expect when you go to download a game.

Nintendo uploaded a video on YouTube that shares a glimpse of its eShop, where you can browse, buy and download software for the Switch.

It's a pretty simple design, with a basic search function. You can browse through titles by genre or peruse recent releases and "coming soon" titles.

The Nintendo Switch is scheduled to be released March 3. Read our full review here.