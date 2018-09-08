Nintendo Switch cloud saves won't work with every game. Here's the list

James Martin/CNET

Little-known fact: If your Nintendo Switch gets lost or stolen, your saved games are toast. Unlike on Xbox and PlayStation, there's no way to backup your 200-hours of Breath of the Wild anywhere else -- at least not until the $20-a-year Nintendo Switch Online service adds cloud saves when it launches later this month.

But we're just learning today that not every game will necessarily support the feature. Zelda? Looks like. But Nintendo has quietly revealed that games including Dark Souls and Pokemon may not.

As a member of gaming forum ResetEra noticed earlier today, the rather telling phrase "This game does not support Save Data Cloud Backup" now appears in the fine print for a handful of games at Nintendo's website. Here's the full list we've confirmed so far:

Dark Souls: Remastered

Dead Cells

FIFA 19

NBA 2K19

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu!

Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee!

Splatoon 2

But I noticed that a bunch of other games have added the phrase "A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for Save Data Cloud backup," which suggests that they, at least, will support cloud saves. Here's that list as well:

Bayonetta

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Fire Emblem Warriors

Kirby Star Allies

Octopath Traveler

Snipperclips

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

I took a look at the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine to see cached versions of these pages, and it looks both phrases were added as recently as this week.

Ars Technica spotted the news earlier.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.