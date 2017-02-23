Nintendo Switch adds three indie games to launch lineup

James Martin/CNET

Nintendo's taken a lot of heat for the dearth of titles it listed that will be available when the Switch console arrives on March 3 (see our unboxing and preview), so fans will be happy to know that the company just added three games that will be available that day.

The new games are Shin'en Multimedia's Fast RMX racing competition plus two Shovel Knight titles from Yacht Club Games, Specter of Torment and Treasure Trove. Fast RMX is exclusive to the Switch, while the other two are exclusive for a limited time.

The other titles slated to be available in addition to Zelda include 1-2-Switch (28 minigames), Superbomberman R, Just Dance 2017, Skylanders Imaginators and I Am Setsuna.

And if you want a sneak peek of the new indie games, Nintendo will be livestreaming a presentation of them on Friday, February 28 at 9 a.m. PT -- that's noon ET, 5 p.m. GMT and 3 a.m. AEDT.

The announcement included some other information about the Switch eShop, including the news that Virtual Console games won't yet be available and that you'll have to perform a system update on launch day to access the store.