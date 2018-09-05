CNET también está disponible en español.

Nintendo launches new 2018 3DS and Switch games: How to watch live

Nintendo will announce new titles for its portable consoles and online service during its Nintendo Direct live stream on Thursday.

Nintendo

Nintendo is preparing to announce a host of new 3DS and Switch games during its next Nintendo Direct live show on Thursday, Sept. 6.

The Japanese company announced the show via a post on Twitter, promising 35 minutes of news on forthcoming games.

Nintendo has also teased details about its forthcoming Switch Online service, including the ability to play the original Mario Bros. game in co-op mode. 

The company says it will release 20 free NES games for subscribers of the service, which costs $3.99 a month, or $20 a year. The service is expected to go live in the second half of September.

Watch the live stream from Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. PT here. (See what time that it is in your time zone here.)

