Nintendo's Super NES Classic trailer oozes 1991

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System was released in 1991, and this trailer released by Nintendo on Tuesday for its Super NES Classic looks like something straight out of the '90s.

Smoke effects and factory-like lighting surround the new retro system, freshly constructed from a machine after it ate several Super Nintendo cartridges (or so this commercial could make one believe).

The trailer then calls out the major bells and whistles of the console, such as the inclusion of over 20 games (like Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past and the previously unreleased Star Fox 2), a rewind function for when you need to quickly replay a section along with a Suspend Point feature that lets you save and pick up a game anywhere you want.

The system will release on September 29 for $80 in the US, £80 in the UK or on September 30 in Australia for AU$120 -- if you can grab one. Preordering the system will likely be a challenge -- some retailers began selling it incredibly early Tuesday morning, while GameStop began accepting preorders in person.

Last year's NES Classic was nearly impossible to find. Despite its popularity and tendency to immediately sell out, Nintendo discontinued sales of it in April.