Nintendo's SNES Classic preorders were a shitshow

I sure hope you weren't hoping to preorder the Super NES Classic Edition, the pint-sized $80 remake of one of Nintendo's most beloved game consoles. Because Nintendo doesn't seem to want your money.

How else would you explain what loyal Nintendo fans went through in the past 18 hours?

We woke up this morning to find that Best Buy and Amazon, 2 of only 6 retailers pledged to carry the SNES Classic, had launched their preorders late at night, or in the wee hours of the morning at 3AM -- with no warning whatsoever. We didn't find any email notifications in our inbox, even though we'd signed up.

Welp. Wasn't paying attention this time. https://t.co/4vJE8opoSJ — Sean Hollister (@StarFire2258) August 22, 2017

We discovered -- many of us far too late -- that Walmart opened preorders at 10 a.m. PT sharp, again with no warning whatsoever. Walmart sold out in under two minutes.

hahahahahhahaah this is so dumb pic.twitter.com/Mg5sOFZoR0 — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 22, 2017

We eagerly added the SNES Classic to our Target digital shopping carts at around 10:15 a.m. PT -- again, assuming we were lucky enough to see someone tweet a link, because Target didn't tell anyone in advance -- only to see Target steal it right out of our cart after we finished entering credit card info. (We had the same result later in the day.)

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

We refreshed GameStop.com like mad after the company announced it would offer SNES Classic preorders today, starting at around 10 a.m. PT, but only found a placeholder page. (That was before the site crashed under the weight of fan enthusiasm.) We're still having trouble getting the page to load.

When we realized you had to actually go to a physical GameStop store to order the console for its normal $80 price -- instead of an overpriced bundle -- we ran down there, only to stand in a long line while the store waited for its point-of-sale (POS) terminals to actually let them issue preorders. And many of us walked away without one, anyhow.

I am 43rd in line. pic.twitter.com/WEdGacXxfv — Sean Hollister (@StarFire2258) August 22, 2017

We tried the GameStop app, where the SNES Classic was indeed showing up as available for preorder with or without bundled extras -- only to discover we couldn't add it to our cart or purchase one, no matter how many times we tried.

Meanwhile, you can see (but actually do anything with) the SNES Classic in GameStop's app pic.twitter.com/urTLSnAPyg — Sean Hollister (@StarFire2258) August 22, 2017

On the way back, we got excited when we heard that ThinkGeek was selling the SNES Classic too -- only to discover that the GameStop-owned company was jacking up the price with even pricier bundles than the ones that gave us pause at GameStop.

This was barely tolerable with the NES Classic months after it had long been out of stock. Now, ThinkGeek's doing it on day one. Eff that. https://t.co/rhw5rHeUPa — Ry Crist (@rycrist) August 22, 2017

In the afternoon, we discovered that the 6th and final major retailer we'd pinned our last hopes on -- Toys R'Us -- wouldn't be offering pre-orders of the SNES Classic at all.

The SNES Mini will be available in our stores on 9/29. There will be no pre-orders for this item. TY! — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) August 22, 2017

Make no mistake: these things are Nintendo's fault. Yes, these retailers did a poor job notifying people, and sure, their websites couldn't handle the load. But if Nintendo hadn't decided to produce and allocate so few SNES Classics to begin with, or if Nintendo had figured out a way to fairly distribute them (a raffle, perhaps?), far fewer people would walk away disappointed.

We thought things would be different this time. That Nintendo would learn from its gross underestimation of just how desirable last year's NES Classic would be, and produce more units this time around. That Nintendo would have a plan to fairly distribute those units to the masses, instead of handing them to those who just happened to be in the right place in the right time, or -- worse -- robotic scalpers.

Even successful preorder customers aren't necessarily happy about the #SNESClassic sitch. "This is a clusterf***," one told me. pic.twitter.com/q7PC1yopyI — Sean Hollister (@StarFire2258) August 22, 2017

To be sure, Nintendo hinted early on that SNES Classic supplies might be limited, but there were some early signs that Nintendo had indeed learned its lesson -- particularly when Walmart apologized for accidentally announcing SNES Classic preorders back in July. Reading between the lines, it sure sounded like Nintendo had chastized Walmart for ruining its master plan. Which made us think that perhaps Nintendo had a master plan to begin with, instead of chaos.

Clearly, that wasn't the case. Chaos prevailed, and it makes us wonder if chaos is what Nintendo is hoping for come September 29. That's the official launch date for the SNES Classic, and it's when retailers (including GameStop, Target, Toys R' Us) have said some will be available to buy in brick-and-mortar stores. Remember what parents and kids did for Beanie Babies or a Tickle Me Elmo back in the 90's? Remember the resale prices then?

That publicity made those toys legendary -- and the resulting craze made a fortune for the company that produced them, even if many of the Beanie Babies people purchased were (comparatively) worthless.

Maybe Nintendo's banking on that idea, hoping it can train its fans to mindless purchase whatever it sells in the hope it'll be worth something someday. Or maybe Nintendo's simply hoping stoke the flames of Nintendo nostalgia strong enough that people run out in droves to purchase its new Nintendo Switch instead.

Whatever. If getting a cool/new/fun gadget involves camping out online hoping to catch one random moment, I'm out, and you should be, too. https://t.co/jU0X2ssCV6 — Dan Ackerman (@danackerman) August 22, 2017

But how many times can Nintendo disappoint fans before their patience wears thin?

Nintendo didn't respond to repeated requests for comment.

