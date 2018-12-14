Nintendo SNES and NES Classic: 'Once they sell out, they're gone'

Sarah Tew/CNET

It turns out that when Nintendo rereleased its "flat-out awesome" Super NES Classic Edition and its slightly-less-awesome sibling, the NES Classic Edition, earlier this year, the company was being literal when it said they were "expected to be available through the end of the year."

It's now official: the consoles will cease to be, at least in the Americas, once the last available console sells. From then on, you'll have to get your Nintendo retro-gaming jollies on the Nintendo Switch via Switch Online.

In an interview on Tuesday with the Hollywood Reporter, President and CEO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aime said:

"We've also been clear that, at least from an Americas perspective, these products are going to be available through the holiday season and once they sell out, they're gone. And that's it. The way that consumers will be able to continue participating with our classic content is going to be through Nintendo Switch Online, and we just released three new games (Ninja Gaiden, Wario's Woods and Adventures of Lolo) from the NES generation onto that platform. We look at that as the main way that consumers will be able to experience that legacy content."

Hopefully, you'll still be able to get third-party accessories for them long past the consoles' expiration dates.