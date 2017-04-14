Nintendo sells almost a million Switch consoles in first month

After upsetting news that Nintendo is halting sales of the NES Classic, it seems that things are going full steam ahead on its high-tech successor.

Nintendo said the Switch console has sold 906,000 units after 28 days on sale, while the accompanying Zelda Breath of the Wild actually sold more copies than physical consoles at 925,000.

Nintendo says this unusual result may be because people "purchased both a limited edition of the game to collect and a second version to play."

Nintendo's Switch is now the fastest-selling console in the company's history followed by the Wii.