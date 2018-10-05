Nintendo has released a NES Classic and a SNES Classic, but will there ever be a GameBoy Classic?
Nintendo has apparently thought of one way to bring the GameBoy back. A recently published Nintendo patent shows a cover that turns a touchscreen device into a GameBoy.
The patent was originally filed in March and published in late September, then spotted this week by Siliconera.
The GameBoy cover seems to attach like a folio-style phone case. Close the cover and you'll be able to see the screen through a square cutout. Underneath the cutout are buttons that interact with the touchscreen and act as controls.
Paired with some sort of downloadable software, this patented cover could give you a GameBoy-like experience. Best of all, it could potentially work with hardware you already have (like a smartphone or touchscreen device).
Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Nintendo patent imagines turning your phone into a GameBoy
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.