Remember that one gift you received as a kid that totally blew your mind? YouTube user Smulzie just unveiled a video of the moment he received the original Nintendo Entertainment System from his family, and his excitement (along with the internet's) is off the charts.

Once he realizes what the gift is, he screams, "Thank you!" and immediately runs to hug his father. Later, we learn from his mom (presumably the one holding the camera) that he's been asking about getting a NES for months. He even runs to his room to get the money he's saved to help pay for it. One thing is certain: this is one grateful kid.

And to help fuel the waves of nostalgia you're already feeling, everything about this video screams 1980s. You get to see the dated decor of the living room and kitchen, the young boy's striped Izod shirt (note the alligator!) and a beer stein collection on the mantle. The "Ghostbusters" theme is playing in the background. Even the image of the kids sitting on the floor in front of the TV as they play Super Mario Bros. brings back memories.

With Cyber Monday deals happening now and Black Friday in the rearview, it's safe to say the gift-buying season is officially in full swing. And this video, dug up from a different era, reminds us all why we even go to all the trouble of gift-giving in the first place.