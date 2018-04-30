Nintendo may be redesigning Joy-Con for Switch

Nintendo appears to be working on a new version of its Joy-Con game controllers to address wireless connectivity issues with its Switch game system.
Since the Switch was released a year ago, Nintendo has been trying to resolve what's colloquially known as the "left Joy-Con desync issue" through a variety of software fixes issued through several firmware updates. Nintendo isolated the problem to a hardware issue, suggesting users not operate the Switch near aquariums, microwaves or another wireless device.
Now it appears Nintendo will try to resolve the connectivity issue by releasing a new version of the Joy-Con controller, according to a filing last week with the Federal Communications Commission. The filing includes photos of a device and boards that resemble those in the current Joy-Con controller.
Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.