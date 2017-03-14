Here's how Nintendo lovingly crafted Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a piece of video game art, as you can see in a new minidocumentary from Nintendo that details the making of the game. Despite being annoyed at having to wait years to play this Zelda, it's hard to stay mad after seeing how much attention to detail the Japanese company has lavished on the game.

In the works since 2013 (and encountering multiple delays), Breath of the Wild finally made its debut earlier this month with the Nintendo Switch.

Breath of the Wild got the highest of praise from CNET and a perfect 10/10 from our sister site GameSpot. It's expected to convince many people to buy the Switch -- which some see as an expensive console hybrid without enough games. This documentary could help drum up more support for the game and, by extension, the new console. (Though the game is also available for the Wii U.)

The documentary is split into three episodes, each detailing certain aspects of the game, such as character design and graphics.

If you're lucky enough to have played the game, you'll already have some idea of how expansive the new world is. This documentary promises to deepen your appreciation by showing off all the little details that went into the game's making.