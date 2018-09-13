This isn't just any ol' NES replica controller -- it's an official Nintendo Entertainment System wireless gamepad designed to snap onto a Nintendo Switch in place of the existing Joy-Con pads, then pop off when you want to game with a friend. Because you want to play these just-announced classic NES games the way they were meant to be played, right?
It'll come in a set of two for $60, Nintendo just announced during its Nintendo Direct broadcast -- but only for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, which makes a certain degree of sense considering that the online service is the way to access NES games on Switch.
They charge when docked to the Switch, too -- no USB cables necessary. Pre-orders begin Sept. 18, the day Nintendo's new online service goes live.
Discuss: Nintendo just announced classic NES controllers that dock with your Switch
