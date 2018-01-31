Nintendo has sold a whopping 14.8 million Switch units so far

Sarah Tew/CNET

Well, the word's out: Nintendo's Switch is doing red hot sales to the tune of 14.86 million units sold, and it seems the company can't make them fast enough.

The information is based on the company's nine months earnings report released today, which also provided a breakdown by region. Japanese gamers bought 3.72 million units, while the US is the biggest market at 5.94 million sold there alone. The rest of the world made for the remaining 5.2 million sets.

In comparison, Sony's PlayStation 4 was released in 2013 and has currently shipped about 67.5 million units, with the Xbox One far behind at 30.97 million shipped as of last October. Given the Switch's upward trajectory, the console will soon possibly overtake Microsoft's console.

It should be no surprise then to find out that the Switch is the fastest selling console in the US (and it's mostly always out of stock in its native Japan), thanks to two critically acclaimed games: Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, of which the latter has won many Game of the Year awards.

If you've been waiting to get your hands on one to try out the abovementioned games, the company is reported to have started ramping up production in November to meet this increased demand for 2018. So hang tight, and you'll soon be a happy Switch user.

