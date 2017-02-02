Nintendo has sold 1.5 million NES Classic consoles

Up Next No faking it, Facebook rakes it in

Sarah Tew/CNET

Despite supply shortages, Nintendo's retro console is selling well. The company announced this week that it has sold 1.5 million NES Classic Edition consoles. The NES Classic Edition comes with 30 classic Nintendo games preinstalled. This includes titles like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Metroid and other hit games.

The $60 console was released last November with a limited supply. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop sold through their inventory within a few hours of release. Supplies of the console have remained scarce.

"We brought back the nostalgic Famicom and NES home consoles in palmsized versions and shipped the entire quantity of Nintendo Classic Mini Family Computer units we initially prepared for each market," Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima said in the company's latest earnings report. "We apologize to our consumers and retail partners for the inconvenience caused by product shortages. Some parts require time to procure, but we are working to increase production. We also see the nostalgic interest in these products as an opportunity to draw consumers' attention to our latest game system, Nintendo Switch."

