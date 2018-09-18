Nintendo drops its Switch bundle with Fortnite on Oct. 5

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

Don't have a Nintendo Switch yet?

Nintendo just announced a new Switch bundle that comes with the smash-hit game Fortnite, arriving on Oct. 5.

It’s a bundle royale! A #NintendoSwitch #Fortnite bundle including special in-game items and 1,000 V-Bucks will make the jump into stores on 10/05. https://t.co/5049PRWbjr pic.twitter.com/qoraUQA5DO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 18, 2018

"Wait a minute," some of you may be thinking, "isn't Fortnite already free to download?" Well, yes. But Nintendo's Switch bundle also includes 1,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, and the Double Helix set, which consists of a Fortnite character skin, back bling, glider and pickaxe. You also get the console, dock, Joy-Con controllers, wrist straps and Joy-Con grip.

Plus, the bundle costs $300 in the US, which is the same amount you'd pay for a Nintendo Switch console on its own. So you're getting the Fortnite add-ons for free with the bundle.

Fortnite is also one of the few Switch games you can play online without paying for Nintendo's Switch Online service.

If you're not a big Fortnite fan, you can wait for Nintendo's Pokemon Let's Go or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch bundles releasing later this year.