Nintendo Direct: Watch live for 3DS and Switch game announcements at 3p PT

Nintendo fans were brimming with anticipation in the lead up to Nintendo Direct on Sept. 6, where the company was expected to reveal new games and info about its Switch and 3DS platforms. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when Japan was hit with a 6.7-magnitude earthquake, resulting in a number of casualties and 3 million homes without power. Nintendo had to cancel its event the day of.

A week later and Nintendo is ready again to host its Nintendo Direct event, now on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. PT, 6 p.m. ET. (See what time that it is in your time zone here.)

The delay threw a wrench in some of Nintendo's announcements. For example, we now know that Nintendo Switch Online is coming Sept. 18. But Nintendo is sure to still have some announcements up its sleeve.

You can watch the Nintendo Direct event through the video embed above, or on Nintendo's website. You can also watch the event on Nintendo's Twitch channel.