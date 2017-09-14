This new Nintendo 2DS looks like a Poke Ball

Sometimes, an single picture tells the whole story.
Nintendo has a new version of its 2DS XL dual-screen folding handheld game system. It looks like a Poke Ball, those things you throw to catch and enslave monsters in the popular Pokemon series of games. It's coming out in the US on November 3 for an undisclosed price, though it'll probably be the same $150 / £130 / AU$200 you'd pay for the vanilla version today.
And unless Nintendo's wised up about supply and demand -- its recent decision to produce more NES Classics is a good omen, I suppose -- you'll never, ever be able to buy one.
I guess that's not the entire story, though, because there are other versions of the 2DS XL coming as well.
Like this delicious (50-50 bar, anyone?) orange and white variant coming on October 6:
Or these purple and green-highlit versions headed (exclusively?) to Japan on October 5:
And if you're truly not embarassed to proclaim your love for Pokemon in public, you could import this Pikachu-faced variant:
Choices, choices.
All of these devices were announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream today, along with an awful lot of Nintendo Switch game news. The highlights:
- Xenoblade Chroncles 2 is coming December 1, and there's a $100 Special Edition that looks pretty sweet.
- Doom is coming to Nintendo Switch this holiday.
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will be released on Switch in 2018.
- Fire Emblem Warriors will officially launch October 20, and just added my favorite character to the lineup. (What's a Fire Emblem?)
- Skyrim is coming to Switch on November 17.
- L.A. Noire is coming to Switch on November 14, if you missed the announcement last week.
