In addition to its big announcement of the D750 full-frame dSLR, Nikon also delivered some news for people who aren't necessarily in the market for a new camera: a new video-ready, low-end Speedlight and a mainstream-priced lens.
The wide-angle AF-S Nikkor 20mm f1.8G ED joins 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm models in Nikon's growing selection of moderately priced f1.8 primes. At $800, it's not one of the cheaper lenses, but it does use Nikon's Nano Crystal Coat, which makes a big difference.
The $250 SB-500 Speedlight flash features a three-LED array for quick-and-dirty video lighting in close quarters, as well as simplified back controls that deliver basic operations: video light intensity, mode, and wireless channel. It runs off two AA batteries, has a Guide Number of 24, and a 24mm coverage angle. The video light has a color temperature of 5,400K and emits 100 lx of illumination.
Both are scheduled to ship in September.
Photokina 2016
-
reading•Nikon unveils SB-500 flash, 20mm f1.8 lens
-
Jan 19•Fujifilm GFX medium-format mirrorless will ship in February for $6,500
-
Jan 4•Panasonic Lumix GH5 mirrorless materializes at CES 2017... and yowza!
-
Sep 23•View at almost any angle with the Sony A99 Mark II's LCD
-
Sep 23•Canon 5D Mark IV body displays some modest changes
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.