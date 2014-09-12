Nikon unveils SB-500 flash, 20mm f1.8 lens

Lori Grunin/CNET

In addition to its big announcement of the D750 full-frame dSLR, Nikon also delivered some news for people who aren't necessarily in the market for a new camera: a new video-ready, low-end Speedlight and a mainstream-priced lens.

The wide-angle AF-S Nikkor 20mm f1.8G ED joins 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm models in Nikon's growing selection of moderately priced f1.8 primes. At $800, it's not one of the cheaper lenses, but it does use Nikon's Nano Crystal Coat, which makes a big difference.

Lori Grunin/CNET

The $250 SB-500 Speedlight flash features a three-LED array for quick-and-dirty video lighting in close quarters, as well as simplified back controls that deliver basic operations: video light intensity, mode, and wireless channel. It runs off two AA batteries, has a Guide Number of 24, and a 24mm coverage angle. The video light has a color temperature of 5,400K and emits 100 lx of illumination.

Both are scheduled to ship in September.