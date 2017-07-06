Nike will soon sell you shoes on Instagram

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In a recent earnings call, athletic apparel-maker Nike announced that it'll soon start selling shoes someplace you might not have expected -- Instagram. There, it'll join other select brands like Kate Spade and Warby Parker in using Instagram-style posts to advertise its products and make it simple for people to buy them.

Partnering with the social media platform seems like a sensible strategy for a brand that seeks to reach young consumers. Instagram's popularity with "tweens" and other highly sought-after demographics is fairly well established at this point, and the platform has made an effort to help brands reach those users through detailed posts with "buy now" tags that link out to sales pages.

Back in April, Facebook, which bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2015, claimed that Instagram's Stories features had more than 200 million users -- tens of millions of users more than Snapchat counted across its entire app at the end of last year.

I've reached out to Instagram for clarification on whether the effort to help brands connect with the user base is officially out of its test phase or not, and to ask if any other brands are preparing to jump aboard. I'll update this piece if I hear back.