Nike Adapt BB self-lacing shoes get firmware updates with your phone

Nike

The Adapt BB, Nike's newest self-lacing shoe unveiled Tuesday, sounds a lot like a fitness tracker. Apart from letting you tie your shoes Back to the Future-style, it can pair with your phone for firmware updates and adjust itself based on your movements.

Nike says the shoe has a custom motor and gear train that adjusts the shoe to keep it fitting snugly. And if you don't want the automatic adjustments, you can either manually adjust the fit on the shoe itself or use the Nike Adapt app on a phone.

CNET's Alfred Ng is at Nike's event, and in his quick hands-on with the shoes found they can use a charging mat to power up and can change colors. The wearer can use them without the app if they'd prefer.

And yes, Nike is collecting data from the sneakers. The company says it's being used to provide "personalized guidance."