Nicolas Cage to star in film based on H.P. Lovecraft's Color Out of Space

An H.P. Lovecraft novella is getting a big screen adaptation.

Color Out of Space, a story about a a meteorite that crashes into a homesteading family's yard and starts mutating the life forms around it, will star Nicolas Cage, according to a press release Wednesday. Color Out of Space was published in 1927.

Plans are for the film to be directed by Richard Stanley, his first in more than 20 years.