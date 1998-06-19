Nickelodeon taps Disney VP

Nickelodeon online will announce Monday that it has hired David Vogler, former vice president for Disney online, in a newly created role for the network's online division, vice president, creative.

Vogler led the development and launch of Nickelodeon online in 1995. He will oversee the design, creative direction, and content development for Nickelodeon's online sites including Nick.com, NickJr.com, Nick-at-Nite.com, and Teachers.nick.com.

Vogler helped create children's interactive programming at Disney online.

Nickelodeon also has a presence on America Online. Along with Disney and others, the site is trying to tap the burgeoning online children's market.