Nickelodeon's Double Dare revival debuts June 25

Business Wire

Nickelodeon's revival of Double Dare, the '90s game show where kids and families compete in trivia and messy physical challenges, is debuting on the network on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The network Tuesday announced both the date and that new host Liza Koshy will lead the series with original 90s host Marc Summers returning to provide "color commentary" for each episode.