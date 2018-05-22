Nickelodeon's Double Dare revival debuts June 25

Nickelodeon's revival of Double Dare, the '90s game show where kids and families compete in trivia and messy physical challenges, is debuting on the network on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
The network Tuesday announced both the date and that new host Liza Koshy will lead the series with original 90s host Marc Summers returning to provide "color commentary" for each episode.
The show is the latest in Nickelodeon's blending of nostalgia-themed content being revived for both the current generation of kids and
their parents adults who grew up on the program. At San Diego Comic-Con 2016, I had a ringside seat at Nickelodeon's Double Dare on Facebook Live as hosted by Summers, and it made my '90s childhood dreams come true.
