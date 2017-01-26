NFL's Antonio Brown back on Facebook Live to 'quiet the noise'

Getty Images

Consider Antonio Brown's return to Facebook Live mile-high and chill.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver posted a 14-minute video on the social network from a private plane to "quiet the noise" and thank his fans after the fallout from his controversial locker room video on Facebook Live earlier this month.

"There's been a lot of reports, a lot of different people saying a lot of different things. You guys know the truth," said Brown, flashing his megawatt smile. The video was seen more than 142,000 times.

Brown was criticized and fined for posting Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's profanity-laced postgame locker room victory speech on Facebook's live-streaming video feature following the team's upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 15.

Brown has repeatedly apologized for the streaming. It also resurfaced that he's reportedly being paid $244,000 to pitch Facebook Live. His Steelers lost a chance to play in the Super Bowl after being routed by the New England Patriots 36-17 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Brown apologized again on Wednesday for his actions on Facebook, saying he meant "no harm" as his plane with his family onboard took off for Chicago.

"I had no intention to put my team on blast and cause a distraction," he said. "I paid my time and I paid $10,000 for the fine, and now I'm moving forward."

Brown told fans he has a new slogan for this year: "Rise above." He also said he plans to check in with them during the offseason and that he would be attending the Super Bowl in Houston -- and likely popping up on Facebook Live.

"I'm going to give you the realness, the uncut things," he said. "Stay tuned."