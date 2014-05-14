Microsoft to expand Surface Pro line with bigger display?

A larger Surface Pro tablet may be on the way, an analyst told CNET.
"There are strong indications that there is a 12-inch product coming down the pipeline," Rhoda Alexander, who directs IHS Technology's monitor and tablet research, said, referring to Microsoft's Surface product line.
The current Surface Pro 2 and Surface 2 have 10.6-nch displays.
When asked if it's possible that a bigger Pro product will launch with the expected "Surface Mini," on May 20, Alexander said a "limited US launch is feasible" on that date, though not certain.
And it's not clear to Alexander what the branding will be. Rumors indicated today that a product -- which may or may not be the 12-inch device -- could launch as the Surface Pro 3.
With a larger Surface, Microsoft could be making a bigger play for the productivity market. Business customers often prefer bigger displays, particularly when using a mouse and keyboard. All Surface tablet products come with the option for a snap-on keyboard with an integrated touchpad.
CNET also learned last week that a new Surface Pro (again, it's not clear if that would the 12-inch model) may use an updated "power-optimized" Haswell processor, not a more power-efficient (but slower) Atom processor.
To date, Surface Pro models have used Intel processors exclusively. The latest Surface Pro 2 , for example, uses an Intel Core i5-4300U processor, which is a Haswell chip.
Regarding the smaller Surface Mini, Alexander said she expects a 7.5-inch device.
Microsoft declined to comment.
