Speculation is swirling about the next iPhones due during Apple's annual announcements, usually in September every year. The current rumors have three iPhones, one of which will be a bigger 6.1-inch model with an LCD display.

Now Patently Apple tosses its guess into the ring, speculating Sunday that if a new LCD iPhone comes to pass, it might use the same MLCD+ that LG debuted in its LG G7 ThinQ, which we reviewed today. Switching to LCD makes sense in light of how expensive OLED is, and the G7 is 6.1 inches, so the size makes sense as well.

That phone isn't available yet -- we reviewed a preproduction unit -- but it claims to hit up to 1,000 nits of brightness, which would make it more suitable for streaming HDR video and viewing in bright light than dimmer screens.

The IPS MLCD+ sounds very much like the RGBW array structure that LG rolled out in some OLED TV's in 2013, but as an LCD it's probably more like the back displays used on a lot of cameras to boost brightness outdoors. The array consists of the typical three primaries used for colors, plus a white (or clear) filter on every fourth pixel to allow more light to shine through.