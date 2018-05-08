Elon Musk and musician Grimes attend Met Gala together

Elon Musk just can't stop making headlines.

On Monday, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO attended the Met Gala in New York with Canadian musician and artist Grimes. The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Gala, is the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Omfg Elon Musk and Grimes have arrived pic.twitter.com/xs1qU9Vv6y — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) May 8, 2018

The couple have been "quietly dating," the New York Post's Page Six column reported earlier Monday.

Representatives for Musk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Grimes didn't immediately respond to a direct message to her Twitter account.

Grimes, who was born Claire Boucher, is working on her fifth album and is known for what AllMusic.com calls "her catchy yet genre-defying approach to music."

The two may have met thanks to a Twitter joke. The Post reports Musk had planned to tweet a joke about the thought experiment known as Roko's Basilisk, but reached out to Grimes after discovering she had made a similar joke.

"Grimes said this was the first time in three years that anyone understood the joke," an unnamed source told the Post. "They were both poking fun at AI."

The dating report comes after Musk recently grabbed headlines for floating his desire to launch a candy company and that suggesting he'll turn trash into bricks for low-income housing.

With the level of fame of both parties, jokes flew like Falcon rockets.

when he informs you that he told page six you‘re a couple pic.twitter.com/7hbjZRRRaS — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) May 8, 2018

i can't believe the backstory for grimes dating elon musk is even weirder than the basic concept of grimes dating elon musk pic.twitter.com/MVj2pgBH0T — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) May 7, 2018

REDISTRIBUTE HIS WEALTH, GRIMES — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) May 7, 2018

this is, somehow, the precise opposite of when serena williams found love with the reddit guy. — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) May 7, 2018

unfortunate that the first person i'm seeing irl after finding out about grimes and elon musk dating is my therapist, who doesn't know who either of these people are but is about to get an earful — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) May 7, 2018

this is literally my normie future when i marry a computer programmer — j_june_goth_ (@gthicbeachboy96) May 7, 2018

it turns out the reason not to check twitter before bed wasn’t someone accidentally hitting the nuclear button. jesus. — Shona Ghosh (@shonaghosh) May 7, 2018

Incredible pic.twitter.com/drdvnrBKeh — popular comedy account “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) May 7, 2018

First published May 7, 4:50 p.m. PT.

Update, 5:45 p.m. PT: Adds Twitter reaction.

Update, 6:01 p.m. PT: Adds that the pair attended the Met Gala together.