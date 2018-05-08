Elon Musk and musician Grimes attend Met Gala together

Elon Musk just can't stop making headlines.
On Monday, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO attended the Met Gala in New York with Canadian musician and artist Grimes. The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Gala, is the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
The couple have been "quietly dating," the New York Post's Page Six column reported earlier Monday.
Representatives for Musk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Grimes didn't immediately respond to a direct message to her Twitter account.
Grimes, who was born Claire Boucher, is working on her fifth album and is known for what AllMusic.com calls "her catchy yet genre-defying approach to music."
The two may have met thanks to a Twitter joke. The Post reports Musk had planned to tweet a joke about the thought experiment known as Roko's Basilisk, but reached out to Grimes after discovering she had made a similar joke.
"Grimes said this was the first time in three years that anyone understood the joke," an unnamed source told the Post. "They were both poking fun at AI."
The dating report comes after Musk recently grabbed headlines for floating his desire to launch a candy company and that suggesting he'll turn trash into bricks for low-income housing.
With the level of fame of both parties, jokes flew like Falcon rockets.
First published May 7, 4:50 p.m. PT.
Update, 5:45 p.m. PT: Adds Twitter reaction.
Update, 6:01 p.m. PT: Adds that the pair attended the Met Gala together.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.