Judge suggests Trump mute -- not block -- his Twitter critics

NurPhoto

"Isn't the answer he just mutes the person he finds personally offensive?"

According to multiple news outlets, US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald has suggested that simple answer to a complex issue during a court hearing Thursday in New York. The hearing is the result of a lawsuit filed by seven people blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter.

A block prevents someone from seeing or responding to a Tweet. The users argued that Trump blocked them because they responded critically to one of his tweets and the block violates their First Amendment rights by limiting their access to important online conversations. The White House argues that the president is allowed to choose who he interacts with.

The mute solution would allow the president to not see critical tweets, while still allowing users to see and respond to his.

We'll see if that's enough to appease both sides. The White House did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.