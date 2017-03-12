New 'Wonder Woman' trailer full of weapon-wielding action

Spend some time with "Wonder Woman" this weekend, thanks to a new trailer for the upcoming standalone film starring Gal Gadot as the DC Comics superhero.

The trailer debuted Saturday evening, and shows Diana Prince as a child training to fight like a warrior on her sheltered island paradise of Themyscira.

The footage also shows Diana's mother Hippolyta, played by Connie Nielsen, introducing her to the weapons she'll later wield (sword and shield).

Later, the adult Diana (Gadot) is further trained in combat by Themyscira warrior General Antiope, played by Robin Wright. Then American pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashes on her land and warns Diana of a deadly threat to humanity.

In the new footage we also see Diana travel with Trevor to England to help him fight against German General Erich Ludendorff (Danny Huston), who wants to use a gas weapon of mass destruction on the front lines of the WWI battlefield.

In addition to many more battle scenes of Diana using her bracelets, sword and shield in battle, the trailer has a few comedic moments thrown in from Trevor's sassy secretary Etta Candy, played by Lucy Davis.

On Friday, Gadot tweeted a new poster for the film showing Wonder Woman kneeling with her sword and shield in hand.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, "Wonder Woman" is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2017.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."

