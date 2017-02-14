New Wonder Woman dolls would ride roughshod over Barbie

Back up, Barbie. Out of the way, American Girl dolls. Mattel's new line of Wonder Woman dolls, coming out this spring in advance of the June 2 big-screen movie release of "Wonder Woman," are both breathtaking and powerful.

I'm just going to say it now: the figure of Diana on horseback, armored for battle ($29.99, £24, AU$39) is the best.

Mattel/Randel Urbauer

For the same price you can get her mother, Hippolyta, also on horseback.

Mattel/Dennis DiLaura

Also sold are horse-less figures of Diana, one in her heroic costume, one in an evening gown. But even then, she's holding tight to her sword.

Mattel/Dennis DiLaura

Diana and love interest Steve Trevor come in a two-pack for $26.99 (£21, AU$35). Kid-size versions of Wonder Woman's signature headpiece, bullet-deflecting armbands, and bow that really shoots (foam) darts are also available.

Mattel/Dennis DiLaura

These dolls truly appear artist-made, as you can kind of see actress Gal Gadot's features in what could've been an anonymous Barbie head. And they didn't go the "Justin Bieber in a dress" route, either.

No exact release date yet, but Mattel is promising buyers will be able to lasso them off shelves this spring.

