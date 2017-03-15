New technology for longer battery life is 'promising,' Google's former CEO says

Eric Schmidt, the executive chairman of Google's parent company, tweeted about the latest innovation from researchers John Goodenough, who helped invent the lithium-ion battery, and Maria Helena Braga.

New battery technology that could lead to faster-charging, longer-lasting and safer batteries received a big shoutout Tuesday from Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO and current chairman of Google's parent company Alphabet. Schmidt tweeted that the work of University of Texas, Austin, researchers John Goodenough and Maria Helena Braga is "promising." Goodenough previously helped invent the lithium-ion battery.

Goodenough and Braga's team created an all-solid-state battery that doesn't rely on chemical liquids to work. That's an important feature because the packaging, protection and controlled interactions of those liquids is partly why batteries can explode.

