New technology for longer battery life is 'promising,' Google's former CEO says

New battery technology that could lead to faster-charging, longer-lasting and safer batteries received a big shoutout Tuesday from Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO and current chairman of Google's parent company Alphabet. Schmidt tweeted that the work of University of Texas, Austin, researchers John Goodenough and Maria Helena Braga is "promising." Goodenough previously helped invent the lithium-ion battery.

Goodenough and Braga's team created an all-solid-state battery that doesn't rely on chemical liquids to work. That's an important feature because the packaging, protection and controlled interactions of those liquids is partly why batteries can explode.