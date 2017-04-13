New study: Touchscreen use linked to sleep problems in infants

Josh Miller

Today's infants are among the first to grow up surrounded by touchscreen personal technology devices from birth. And if you're wondering what the long-term effect of that exposure might be, especially on sleep (a sensitive subject for any new parent), the answer is: not good.

According to a new study published on April 13 by the journal Nature:

"Traditional screen time (e.g. TV and videogaming) has been linked to sleep problems and poorer developmental outcomes in children. With the advent of portable touchscreen devices, this association may be extending down in age to disrupt the sleep of infants and toddlers, an age when sleep is essential for cognitive development."

The study, conducted by researchers at the Centre for Brain and Cognitive Development at the University of London, surveyed children between 6-36 months old, and came to a not-unexpected conclusion:

"Data from 715 UK infants and toddlers aged 6-36 months indicated a significant association between the frequency of touchscreen use and sleep quantity (reduced total duration, with reduced duration of nighttime and increased daytime sleep), and longer sleep onset (time taken to fall asleep)...Every additional hour of tablet use was associated with 15.6 minutes less total sleep."

The full study can be found here.