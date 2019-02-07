New Stephen King Pet Sematary trailer claws at your deepest fears

Fido and Fluffy aren't your friends in the new full-length -- and pretty spoiler-y -- trailer for the new film adaptation of Stephen King's Pet Sematary, released Thursday.

Check out the trailer below, but we warn you -- it gives a few things away.

In this version of Pet Sematary, much as in the original 1983 film, a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods "unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences."

Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke) relocates from Boston to rural Maine with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children. Louis discovers "a charming little landmark" -- a strange burial ground hidden near the family's new home. And when tragedy strikes his family, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor Jud Crandall (John Lithgow) for help. That of course triggers a downward spiral of bad decisions.

"Those woods belong to something else. The ground is bad," Crandall warned in a previous trailer, released last October.

Pet Sematary is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on April 5.