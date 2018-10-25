New Star Trek series titles potentially uncovered

Jan Thijs/CBS

We already know Discovery won't be the only Star Trek on air soon, as the announcement Thursday of a new animated series reveals, and the future of Star Trek at CBS becomes clearer.

And if newly publicly available trademark filings are any indication, those shows might include Star Trek: Destiny and Star Trek: Ceti Alpha V.

Some additional intriguing trademarks uncovered by sister site ComicBook.com include:

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Revolution

Star Trek: Reliant

Each title (save for Reliant) has had two trademarks filed, one for digital media and "downloadable multimedia files containing videos relating to programs featuring drama provided via a video-on-demand service" (sounds like CBS All Access to me…) and a second for "Entertainment services, namely, a continuing multimedia series featuring drama rendered through the media of television, cable, satellite and broadband systems, and via the Internet." The trademarks are each registered to CBS Studios Inc. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ceti Alpha V is the planet on which Khan Noonien Singh was settled by Captain James T. Kirk in one timeline. Earlier this year, a series was previously rumored as being set during or perhaps referencing Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan, which would fit with this title. (Interestingly, the title of Reliant could potentially explore a similar storyline, e.g. Project Genesis, from a different angle.)

After showrunner Alex Kurtzman was given the green light this summer to reportedly shepard more new series, it was announced than Patrick Stewart would be reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard in an as-yet-unnamed future series. We've since learned that the series will take place well into the future of Picard's life, possibly featuring the once-Captain as an Admiral at Starfleet. Sounds like the perfect candidate for a strong title such as Destiny.

In addition to the animated series Lower Decks announced today, Variety had previously reported that there were potentially three other shows in development ahead of the Picard announcement including: a series set at Starfleet Academy, from creators of Marvel's Runaways Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz; a "limited series" which we now assume is the Picard show; and the Khan-centric series.

