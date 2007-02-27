New Sony shelf systems with Bluetooth

Today at its line show, Sony announced three new shelf systems, all featuring Bluetooth connectivity, which will enable them to play digital audio files from other Bluetooth devices such as computers, MP3 players, and cell phones. The shelf systems will cost between $150 and $300 and will be available in April.

Sony

The CMT-BX5BT is the entry-level model. It can plays MP3 files--probably via Bluetooth or burned onto CDs--and has the ability to read ID3 tags, which means you'll get artist and track names on the display. There also are the standard features for a shelf system, such as a CD player, an AM/FM tuner with 30 presets,and a sleep timer. Sony claims the CMT-BX5BT will deliver 15 watts per channel.

The CMT-HX7BT is the step-up model, which has the same features as the CMT-BX5BT, plus it's XM-ready, which means you'll only need to connect an XM Mini-Tuner to get reception--with a subscription, of course. The CMT-HX7BT also has an upgraded digital amplifier, which Sony claims can deliver 50 watts per channel.

The top-of-the-line model is CMT-DH7BT. The main upgrade of the CMT-DH7BT is that it adds a DVD player to the feature set. It is also XM-ready, like the CMT-HX7BT.