The final trailer for the upcoming SyFy TV movie Sharknado 6, released on Friday, shows fans what can happen when a giant killer shark fights a Tyrannosaurus rex, as well as cowboys, knights and other worthy warriors throughout history.

This is the sixth and final installment of the series, as characters travel back in time in a "Sharknado-turned-time-machine" to stop the first sharknado that started it all.

Because of this time travel angle, we get to see dinosaurs, knights, cowboys, and most importantly sharks fight to the death.

The cast includes Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Cassandra Scerbo, Vivica A. Fox, Judah Friedlander and most likely a litany of cameos by celebrities who'll be killed in hilarious new ways by giant sharks.

Sharknado 6 airs on SyFy Channel on Aug. 19.