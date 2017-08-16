Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Samsung

You're likely on the beach right now.

You're wallowing in the sun, sipping a cocktail with an umbrella in it, while sheltering your finest features with an umbrella over your head.

Hey, where's your phone?

I only ask because Samsung has been thinking about you. In a new Galaxy S8 ad, it wants you to know that it has you covered, in case you've forgotten your beach towel, plopped down on the sand and somehow got your phone stuck underneath you without noticing.

No, it's not an everyday occurrence. But Samsung says that if it does happen, the Galaxy S8 is sand-resistant.

The S8 is known to be a sturdy piece. My CNET colleagues have done their best to smash it up and were quite impressed with how it resisted.

Moreover, tests on the Gorilla Glass 5 screen suggest that it's quite scratch resistant.

With sand, though, how sure can you be? It's not as if sand is a perfectly uniform thing. Sometimes, it has all sorts of bits in it that may not be sand and may very very abrasive.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for enlightenment, as to how it can be so sure that the phone resists sand and can protect against its potential effects. Its website boasts of water and dust resistance, but doesn't appear to mention sand. Sand particles may be smaller than dust particles, but they tend to be rougher.

Still, the best thing is surely not to place your phone anywhere near sand -- or water, for that matter.

It's also best to make sure you don't become so sunstroked or inebriated that you lose your sense of feeling and thereby don't realize your phone is stuck to your back.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Solving for XX: The tech industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."