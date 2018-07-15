New Robocop movie could be risky (Stream Economy Ep. 11)

Hello friends, it's me again and it's time for a new Stream Economy. We're back from hiatus and we're on top of the best news in movies, TV and games (show notes after the embed):

Oh, and of course, our very own lovable curmudgeon Mark Serrels also takes a moment to go bananas over the World Cup. What kind of show would we be if we didn't let him rant about that?

BONUS CONTENT: We also took a field trip to Anime Expo 2018 to do a little math on which streaming service has the best (and most) anime series. Is it Crunchyroll? Funimation? Hulu? Netflix? Amazon? You'll just have to watch and see for yourself.